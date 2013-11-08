* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is seen opening lower around 8.80 percent compared with its close of 8.85 percent on Thursday on the back of a surprise rate cut by the European Central Bank (ECB). * Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on Thursday on a surprise rate cut by the ECB and concern about future U.S. economic growth. * Dealers say supply fears, foreign investor selling and high inflation will keep the pressure on bonds in the near term. * Traders say inflation and industrial output data scheduled for next week have gained in importance after the Standard & Poor's said on Thursday it will review India's rating once a new government due to be elected next year. * Also, the Reserve Bank of India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.43 billion) of bonds later in the day. * Brent crude oil futures slid nearly two percent on Thursday, posting a third straight day of fall, as a strong dollar and progress in talks between Iran and the West over Tehran's disputed nuclear program pressured prices. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)