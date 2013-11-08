* USD/INR seen opening at around 62.75 versus its close of 62.41/42 on Thursday tracking global dollar strength after European Central Bank's surprise rate cut. * The European Central Bank cut interest rates to a record low on Thursday and said it could take them lower still to prevent the euro zone's recovery from stalling as inflation tumbles. * The euro struggled in early Asian trade after the ECB's surprise interest rate cut sent the single currency plunging to near eight-week lows, but the dollar's gains were tempered ahead of the key U.S. payrolls report later on Friday. * The dollar index against six major currencies is up 0.05 percent. * Most other Asian currencies trading weaker versus the dollar. * The MSCI index of Asian shares ex-Japan trading down 0.54 percent while the Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore down 0.42 percent. Traders will watch domestic shares for cues on foreign fund flows. * USD/INR seen trading at 62.64/62.67 in the offshore NDF market. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)