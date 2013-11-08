* USD/INR trading at 62.68/69 versus its close of 62.41/42, tracking the dollar's strength versus other Asian currencies and weakness in domestic shares. * The main share index trading down 0.38 percent. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The euro struggled in early Asian trade after the ECB's surprise interest rate cut sent the single currency plunging to near eight-week lows, but the dollar's gains were tempered ahead of the key U.S. payrolls report later on Friday. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)