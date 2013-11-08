* The benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 bps to 8.87 percent, tracking weakness in the rupee on the back of a surprise rate cut by the European Central Bank. * Some selling is also seen ahead of the 150 billion rupee ($2.43 billion) bond auction later in the day, which includes 70 billion rupees of benchmark 10-year debt. * Traders say inflation and industrial output data scheduled for next week have gained in importance after the Standard & Poor's said on Thursday it will review India's rating once a new government due to be elected next year lays out its policy agenda. * The 10 bond yield's intraday range seen at 8.90-8.80, dealers say.