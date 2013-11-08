MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
* The benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2 bps to 8.87 percent, tracking weakness in the rupee on the back of a surprise rate cut by the European Central Bank. * Some selling is also seen ahead of the 150 billion rupee ($2.43 billion) bond auction later in the day, which includes 70 billion rupees of benchmark 10-year debt. * Traders say inflation and industrial output data scheduled for next week have gained in importance after the Standard & Poor's said on Thursday it will review India's rating once a new government due to be elected next year lays out its policy agenda. * The 10 bond yield's intraday range seen at 8.90-8.80, dealers say.
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA