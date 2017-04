* Nestle India Ltd, Tech Mahindra Ltd and Yes Bank Ltd gain after index provider MSCI said on Thursday it would add their shares to its MSCI India index . * However, Bank of India Ltd, Canara Bank Ltd fall after MSCI dropped their shares from the index. * MSCI also dropped Wockhardt Ltd and Unitech Ltd , but shares in both gain nonetheless. * All changes will be effective as of the close of trade on Nov. 26, the index provider said. (rafael.nam@thomsonreuters.com/rafael.nam.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)