* Tata Motors Ltd may beat consensus operating profit forecasts for the July-September quarter when it reports results later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates shows. * StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Tata Motors to report an operating profit of 76.09 billion rupees ($1.22 billion) for the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 74.80 billion rupees. * Still, in terms of net profit, StarMine's SmartEstimates expects India's largest automaker by revenue to post September quarter net profit of 24.93 billion rupees, lagging consensus mean estimate of 25.48 billion rupees. * Tata Motors shares are up 1.2 percent at 0429 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)