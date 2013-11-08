* Tata Motors Ltd may beat consensus operating profit
forecasts for the July-September quarter when it reports results
later in the day, Thomson Reuters StarMine's SmartEstimates
shows.
* StarMine's SmartEstimates, which places greater emphasis on
forecasts by top-rated analysts, expects Tata Motors to report
an operating profit of 76.09 billion rupees ($1.22 billion) for
the quarter, compared with a consensus mean estimate of 74.80
billion rupees.
* Still, in terms of net profit, StarMine's SmartEstimates
expects India's largest automaker by revenue to post September
quarter net profit of 24.93 billion rupees, lagging consensus
mean estimate of 25.48 billion rupees.
* Tata Motors shares are up 1.2 percent at 0429 GMT.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)