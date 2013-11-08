* Shares of SpiceJet Ltd fall as much as 6.3 percent after the Indian airline posted a record quarterly loss due to high fuel prices and a weaker rupee during the July-September period. * SpiceJet said late on Thursday its net loss widened to 5.59 billion rupees ($90 million) for its fiscal second quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of 1.64 billion rupees in the same period last year. * Indian airlines have been struggling. Last month Jet Airways also reported a record quarterly loss for the three months ended Sept. 30. * SpiceJet shares are down 4 percent at 0445 GMT, under-performing a 0.4 percent fall in the BSE index. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/ indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)