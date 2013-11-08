* Shares of SpiceJet Ltd fall as much as 6.3 percent
after the Indian airline posted a record quarterly loss due to
high fuel prices and a weaker rupee during the
July-September period.
* SpiceJet said late on Thursday its net loss widened to 5.59
billion rupees ($90 million) for its fiscal second quarter ended
Sept. 30, compared with a net loss of 1.64 billion rupees in the
same period last year.
* Indian airlines have been struggling. Last month Jet Airways
also reported a record quarterly loss for the three months ended
Sept. 30.
* SpiceJet shares are down 4 percent at 0445 GMT,
under-performing a 0.4 percent fall in the BSE index.
