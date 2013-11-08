* India's main BSE index trading down 0.4 percent,
heading for a fourth consecutive fall in a holiday-shortened
week after hitting a record high last week.
* The broader NSE index falls 0.5 percent.
* Asian shares slump to a four-week low after Wall Street
suffered its biggest fall in more than two months, while a
surprise interest rate cut by the European Central Bank knocked
down the euro to a seven-week low.
* Blue-chip stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services
and Housing Development Finance Corp fall 1.2 percent
and 1.8 percent, respectively, continuing to be hit by
profit-taking.
* Tata Motors rises 2.2 percent ahead of its results
due later in the day.
