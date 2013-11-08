* India's main BSE index trading down 0.4 percent, heading for a fourth consecutive fall in a holiday-shortened week after hitting a record high last week. * The broader NSE index falls 0.5 percent. * Asian shares slump to a four-week low after Wall Street suffered its biggest fall in more than two months, while a surprise interest rate cut by the European Central Bank knocked down the euro to a seven-week low. * Blue-chip stocks such as Tata Consultancy Services and Housing Development Finance Corp fall 1.2 percent and 1.8 percent, respectively, continuing to be hit by profit-taking. * Tata Motors rises 2.2 percent ahead of its results due later in the day. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)