* USD/INR trading stronger at 62.69/70 versus 62.41/42 previous close, tracking further weakness in the euro after S&P cuts France credit rating by a notch. * Dealer says custodial banks were offering early in the session and state-run banks seen bidding, possibly on behalf of oil companies. * State-run banks also on offer side, another dealer says. * Local stocks also down 0.46 percent in line with regional peers. * Dealers watch for the central bank intervention at higher levels. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)