* India's main BSE index down 0.7 percent and the
broader NSE index lower 0.75 percent with blue-chip
stocks and banks leading the decline.
* Punjab National Bank falls more than 4 percent after
its July-September net profit halves to sharply below consensus
estimates.
* HDFC Bank is down 1.4 percent, State Bank of India
falls 0.3 percent and Bank of Baroda drops 1.2
percent. The Bank Nifty down 1.1 percent.
* Blue chips such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
falls 1.4 percent on profit-taking, while Housing Development
Finance Corp drops more than 3 percent.
* Tata Motors up 0.8 percent ahead of its quarterly
results due just around market close.
