* India's main BSE index down 0.7 percent and the broader NSE index lower 0.75 percent with blue-chip stocks and banks leading the decline. * Punjab National Bank falls more than 4 percent after its July-September net profit halves to sharply below consensus estimates. * HDFC Bank is down 1.4 percent, State Bank of India falls 0.3 percent and Bank of Baroda drops 1.2 percent. The Bank Nifty down 1.1 percent. * Blue chips such as Tata Consultancy Services Ltd falls 1.4 percent on profit-taking, while Housing Development Finance Corp drops more than 3 percent. * Tata Motors up 0.8 percent ahead of its quarterly results due just around market close. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@re uters.net)