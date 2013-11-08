* The benchmark 10-year bond yield rises 2-3 basis points to 8.91 percent from levels before the announcement of RBI auction results, as the yield pushes higher to align more closely with the cut-off of 8.9368 percent in the 10-year bond auction. * The cut-off comes above a Reuters poll estimating a cut-off of 8.9129 percent for the 10-year bond. * The 10 year bond is now up 6 bps on the day after earlier rising to as much as 8.93 percent. * Selling was also seen due to weakness in the rupee, which weakens tracking the euro on the back of a surprise rate cut by the European Central Bank on Thursday. * Traders say inflation and industrial output data scheduled for next week have gained in importance after the Standard & Poor's said on Thursday it would review India's rating once a new government due to be elected next year lays out its policy agenda. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/ abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)