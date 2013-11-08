* Indian currency and debt markets enter a data-filled week with the September factory data as well as October retail and wholesale inflation numbers. * The October CPI data will be keenly watched as the new central bank chief, Raghuram Rajan, is seen by markets as putting increasing weighting to retail inflation in his monetary policy decisions. * The rupee may continue to be pressured as part of the dollar requirement of state-run oil marketing companies return to the market. * Globally, the U.S. nonfarm payrolls is due later on Friday. A strong data would increase expectations that the Fed would soon start tapering its bond buying programme sooner than later. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Oct trade data (tentative between Oct 11-15) Tue: Oct CPI, Sept industrial output data Wed: Money supply data Thurs: Markets closed for holiday Fri: Oct WPI inflation Weekly forex reserves data (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/subhadip.sircar.thomsonreut ers.com@reuters.net)