* Indian shares will react to domestic data, including September industrial output, as well as October retail and wholesale inflation data. * Blue chip earnings, including State Bank of India, Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will also be scrutinised. * Globally, the U.S. employment data will help set expectations about when the Fed will start tapering its monetary stimulus. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH Mon: Oct trade data (tentative between Oct 11-15) Reliance Infrastructure Ltd earnings Tue: Oct CPI, Sept industrial output data Earnings: Tata Global Ltd, Reliance Communications Ltd, Hindalco Industries Ltd earnings Wed: Money Supply data Earnings: State Bank of India Ltd, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel Ltd, Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd , Oil and Natural Gas Corp and Cipla Ltd Thurs: Markets closed for holiday Jaiprakash Associates Ltd earnings Fri: Oct WPI inflation, weekly forex reserves data (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonre uters.com@reuters.net)