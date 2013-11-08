MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
BANGALORE, Nov 08 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 40800 ICS-201(B22mm) 41800 ICS-102(B22mm) 28600 ICS-103(23mm) 33000 ICS-104(24mm) 37000 ICS-202(26mm) NQ ICS-105(26mm) NQ ICS-105CS(26mm) NQ ICS-105(27mm) 40800 ICS-105CS(27mm) NQ ICS-105MMA(27) NQ ICS-105PHR(28) 41500 ICS-105(28mm) 39800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 39800 ICS-105(29mm) 40300 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 40500 ICS-105(30mm) 40500 ICS-105(31mm) 40800 ICS-106(32mm) 41200 ICS-107(34mm) 53000
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA