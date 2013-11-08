New HK leader's affordable homes plan up against wall of Chinese capital
* HK home prices up 364 pct since 2003, incomes up just 61 pct
Nov 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Kreditanstalt Oldenburg
Girozentrale (BremerLB)
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date November 14, 2018
Coupon 6-month euribor + 28bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 6-month euribor + 28bp
Payment Date November 14, 2015
Lead Manager(s) BremerLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP
ISIN DE000BRL9220
