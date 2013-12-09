* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are up 2.9 percent, pointing to a record high in Indian shares at pre-open trading. * Results from elections in four states, declared on Sunday, suggest Modi, chief minister of economic powerhouse Gujarat state in the west of the country since 2001, has helped galvanise his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). * The BJP is perceived by many investors as being more business-friendly. * The BSE index is not far from a record high of 21,321.53 hit on Nov. 3. NSE index hit an all-time high of 6,357.10 on Jan. 8, 2010. * Analysts expect the election results to gloss over the weak macro for some time and are bullish on financials, capital goods, infrastructure stocks. * Also, anti-corruption crusader stuns Indian politics with election surge. * Most Asian share markets moved higher on Monday, energised by a potent cocktail of upbeat Chinese trade data, a weaker yen and a firm finish on Wall Street. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)