* CIMB says playing on national elections with the market at 14.2 times forward price-to-earnings ratio is just too much of a bet and maintains its 12-month forward NSE index target of 6,000. * The results of the assembly elections would mean a shot in the arm for the Bharatiya Janatha Party (BJP), but extrapolating them to the nationwide 2014 Lok Sabha elections may not be fully accurate, as has been borne out in recent history in 2003/04, CIMB said in a note on Sunday. * Results from elections in four states, declared on Sunday, suggest Modi, chief minister of economic powerhouse Gujarat in the west of the country since 2001, has helped galvanise his Hindu nationalist BJP. * The BJP is perceived by many investors as being more business-friendly. * The BSE index is not far from a record high of 21,321.53 hit on Nov. 3. NSE index hit an all-time high of 6,357.10 on Jan. 8, 2010. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)