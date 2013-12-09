* USD/INR seen opening below the 61 level versus its prior close of 61.41/42, tracking sharp gains in the offshore Nifty futures which surged post the assembly poll results. * Results from elections in four states, declared on Sunday, suggest Narendra Modi, chief minister of economic powerhouse Gujarat in the west of the country since 2001, has helped galvanise his Hindu nationalist BJP. * Modi is perceived by many investors as being more business-friendly. * Singapore Nifty trading up 3 percent. * The spot non-deliverable forwards trading at 60.81/83 levels. * Most Asian share markets moved higher on Monday, energised by a potent cocktail of upbeat Chinese trade data, a weaker yen and a firm finish on Wall Street. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)