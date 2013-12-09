* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield which closed at 8.85 percent on Friday is seen opening around 8.82-83 levels on the back of the assembly election results. * Traders however will be cautious of adding very large positions ahead of the factory output and inflation data due later this month, ahead of the central bank's monetary policy on Dec. 18. * Results from elections in four states, declared on Sunday, suggest Narendra Modi, chief minister of economic powerhouse Gujarat in the west of the country since 2001, has helped galvanise his Hindu nationalist BJP. * Modi is perceived by many investors as being more business-friendly. * U.S. Treasuries' yields were steady on Friday after they briefly surged to their highest level since September following a strong jobs report, which caused investors to evaluate anew when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin paring back its bond-purchase program. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)