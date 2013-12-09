* India's benchmark 10-year bond turns flat on
caution ahead of CPI data due later in the week and on the
absence of buyers in the market. The yield is at 8.85 percent,
same as Friday close after easing to 8.80 percent in early
session on INR gains.
* Traders cautious of adding very large positions ahead of the
factory output and CPI inflation data on Thursday, ahead of the
central bank's monetary policy on Dec. 18.
* INR rose to a four-month high after the key opposition party
sweep state elections, results declared on Sunday showed.
* U.S. Treasuries' yields were steady on Friday after they
briefly surged to their highest level since September following
a strong jobs report, which caused investors to evaluate anew
when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin paring back its
bond-purchase program.
