* India's benchmark 10-year bond turns flat on caution ahead of CPI data due later in the week and on the absence of buyers in the market. The yield is at 8.85 percent, same as Friday close after easing to 8.80 percent in early session on INR gains. * Traders cautious of adding very large positions ahead of the factory output and CPI inflation data on Thursday, ahead of the central bank's monetary policy on Dec. 18. * INR rose to a four-month high after the key opposition party sweep state elections, results declared on Sunday showed. * U.S. Treasuries' yields were steady on Friday after they briefly surged to their highest level since September following a strong jobs report, which caused investors to evaluate anew when the Federal Reserve is likely to begin paring back its bond-purchase program. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)