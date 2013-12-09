* India's new benchmark 10-year bond gives up early gains and is trading flat at 8.85 percent after RBI Governor said in an investor conference late on Friday that inflation will remain the key focus of monetary policy. * Central Bank Governor Raghuram Rajan "re-iterated that inflation is and will remain the key focus of monetary policy" during his interaction with institutional investors at the conference in New York organised by Citigroup, according to a note to clients issued by Citi Research on Monday. * Citi added Rajan had also said the divergence between wholesale price inflation and consumer inflation made it a balancing act for the RBI, and quoted the governor as saying "it needs to manage the process of dis-inflation with an eye on the economy, so that you don't kill growth." * India is due to post CPI and industrial output on Thursday, which will be followed by WPI data on Monday. * The RBI holds its policy review next week. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/ subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)