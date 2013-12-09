* Shares in India's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd slump
5.6 percent after the main opposition BJP party swept three out
of four key state elections held since last month, dealers say.
* Jindal Steel chairman Naveen Jindal is a member of India's
parliament representing India's ruling Congress party.
* The election results were seen bolstering the chances of Hindu
nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its prime minister
candidate Narendra Modi in general elections due by May next
year, and were widely seen as a blow to the ruling Congress
Party.
* Also Jindal Steel And Power is due to be replaced by Axis Bank
Ltd in the BSE benchmark index starting on
Dec. 23.
