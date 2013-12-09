* Shares in India's Jindal Steel and Power Ltd slump 5.6 percent after the main opposition BJP party swept three out of four key state elections held since last month, dealers say. * Jindal Steel chairman Naveen Jindal is a member of India's parliament representing India's ruling Congress party. * The election results were seen bolstering the chances of Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its prime minister candidate Narendra Modi in general elections due by May next year, and were widely seen as a blow to the ruling Congress Party. * Also Jindal Steel And Power is due to be replaced by Axis Bank Ltd in the BSE benchmark index starting on Dec. 23. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)