* India's OIS rates rise in tandem with bond yields and are now largely trading unchanged on the day. * The 1-year OIS rate was flat at 8.45 pct after opening at 8.41 pct, while the 5-year rate was up 1 bp at 8.39 pct after opening at 8.35 pct. * Dealer tips 1-year paper in 8.38-8.58 pct range and 8.3-8.45 pct on 5-year, assuming a hike in the policy rate in December. * Any absence of hike will lead to 8.30 pct on 1-year and 8.20 pct on 5-year. * Dealers also expect RBI to take steps on liquidity to make the repo rate the operational rate.