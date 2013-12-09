* Shares of India's four-wheeler automakers rose on Monday on hopes they would raise prices from January due to rising input costs and rupee depreciation, dealers said. * "Components costs have increased materially due to currency fluctuations, therefore companies will have to pass on the higher prices to protect their margins," said Abhishek Gaoshinde, an analyst who tracks the sector. * Maruti Suzuki India Ltd rose 3.7 percent, while Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd gained 2.3 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)