* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.38 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.1 percent. * Stocks edged up in early Asian trade on Tuesday, while tighter money market conditions in the euro zone drove the euro close to a five-year peak against the yen and a six-week high against the dollar. * Foreign funds were buyers of 24.73 billion rupees ($404.73 million) in Indian equities on Monday, provisional data showed. * Indian shares rose to a record high on Monday after the main opposition party, widely seen by investors as being more business friendly, swept recent state elections, even as doubts persist about how long the rally can last. * Also being watched is the inflation data due out on Thursday as a continued spike in consumer prices could bolster views the central bank will tighten monetary policy again this month. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)