BRIEF-Strides Shasun completes acquisition of Perrigo's USFDA approved API facility in India
* Says completed acquisition of Perrigo's US FDA approved API facility in India Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o4ZQco) Further company coverage:
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.38 percent higher, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is up 0.1 percent. * Stocks edged up in early Asian trade on Tuesday, while tighter money market conditions in the euro zone drove the euro close to a five-year peak against the yen and a six-week high against the dollar. * Foreign funds were buyers of 24.73 billion rupees ($404.73 million) in Indian equities on Monday, provisional data showed. * Indian shares rose to a record high on Monday after the main opposition party, widely seen by investors as being more business friendly, swept recent state elections, even as doubts persist about how long the rally can last. * Also being watched is the inflation data due out on Thursday as a continued spike in consumer prices could bolster views the central bank will tighten monetary policy again this month. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says appointment of A. M. Naik as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from october 1, 2017 for a period of three yrs
Apr 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.68 percent on Friday compared with 6.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.43 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------