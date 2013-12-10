BRIEF-Strides Shasun completes acquisition of Perrigo's USFDA approved API facility in India
* Says completed acquisition of Perrigo's US FDA approved API facility in India Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o4ZQco) Further company coverage:
* Foreign funds bought Indian cash shares and derivatives worth $1 billion on Monday when Indian shares rose to a record high after the main opposition party, widely seen by investors as being more business friendly, swept recent state elections. * Foreign investors were buyers of 24.73 billion rupees ($404.73 million) in Indian equities on Monday, their biggest single day buying since Sept. 19, regulatory and exchange data show. * Overseas investors also bought Indian equity derivatives worth 37.37 billion rupees on Monday, exchange data shows. * Foreign investors have bought 1 trillion rupees ($16.23 billion) so far this year in shares, making these capital flows vital for India's current account balance. * Going forward, the focus of the market would shift to the FOMC meeting on Dec. 17-18 and expectations about the Fed tapering. * Consumer inflation data due on Thursday would be the key to gauge if the central bank will tighten its monetary policy on Dec 18. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says appointment of A. M. Naik as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from october 1, 2017 for a period of three yrs
Apr 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.68 percent on Friday compared with 6.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.43 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------