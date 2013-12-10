* Foreign funds bought Indian cash shares and derivatives worth $1 billion on Monday when Indian shares rose to a record high after the main opposition party, widely seen by investors as being more business friendly, swept recent state elections. * Foreign investors were buyers of 24.73 billion rupees ($404.73 million) in Indian equities on Monday, their biggest single day buying since Sept. 19, regulatory and exchange data show. * Overseas investors also bought Indian equity derivatives worth 37.37 billion rupees on Monday, exchange data shows. * Foreign investors have bought 1 trillion rupees ($16.23 billion) so far this year in shares, making these capital flows vital for India's current account balance. * Going forward, the focus of the market would shift to the FOMC meeting on Dec. 17-18 and expectations about the Fed tapering. * Consumer inflation data due on Thursday would be the key to gauge if the central bank will tighten its monetary policy on Dec 18. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)