* Indian government bonds may open in range and be biased lower as the market is sitting heavy on paper, say dealers. * The benchmark 10-year bond closed 5 bps higher at 8.90 percent on Monday. * "The market bought bonds last week as there is no auction scheduled in the current week. But the mood is now cautious ahead of the CPI data and on the debt switch talk," says a trader with a primary dealership. * India's planned 500 billion rupee ($8.2 billion) debt switch programme will be done through the bond market and not through the central bank, two officials with direct knowledge of the country's plans said on Monday. * Traders are cautious about adding very large positions ahead of the factory output and CPI inflation data on Thursday, ahead of the central bank's monetary policy on Dec. 18. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday, aided by two sets of Federal Reserve bond purchases, and then conceded most of those gains as traders focused on upcoming supply. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)