* USD/INR seen opening close to four-month lows hit on Monday as
continued weakness in the dollar versus other Asian currencies
and gains in regional shares hurts. The USD/INR pair
had ended at 61.13/14 on Monday.
* Singapore Nifty trading up 0.4 percent.
* Foreign funds bought Indian cash shares and derivatives worth
$1 billion on Monday when Indian shares rose to a record high
after the main opposition party, widely seen by investors as
being more business friendly, swept recent state
elections.
* The spot non-deliverable forwards trading at 60.89/91
levels. The pair had risen to 60.84 on Monday, its strongest
since August.
* Stocks mostly edged up in Asian trade on Tuesday, while
tighter money market conditions in the euro zone helped the euro
climb to a five-year peak against the yen and a six-week high
against the dollar.
* Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the
dollar. See for a snapshot.
