* USD/INR seen opening close to four-month lows hit on Monday as continued weakness in the dollar versus other Asian currencies and gains in regional shares hurts. The USD/INR pair had ended at 61.13/14 on Monday. * Singapore Nifty trading up 0.4 percent. * Foreign funds bought Indian cash shares and derivatives worth $1 billion on Monday when Indian shares rose to a record high after the main opposition party, widely seen by investors as being more business friendly, swept recent state elections. * The spot non-deliverable forwards trading at 60.89/91 levels. The pair had risen to 60.84 on Monday, its strongest since August. * Stocks mostly edged up in Asian trade on Tuesday, while tighter money market conditions in the euro zone helped the euro climb to a five-year peak against the yen and a six-week high against the dollar. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)