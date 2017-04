* USD/INR trading at 61.06/07 versus its close of 61.13/14 on Monday, tracking the dollar's losses versus other Asian currencies. * Domestic shares trading down 0.2 percent in pre-open trade, seen limiting further losses. Shares will be watched for cues on foreign fund flows. * Stocks mostly edged up in Asian trade on Tuesday, while tighter money market conditions in the euro zone helped the euro climb to a five-year peak against the yen and a six-week high against the dollar. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)