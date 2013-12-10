* Indian government bond yields edge up with price action suggesting a weaker bias, says a dealer. * The benchmark 10-year bond 1 bp higher at 8.91 percent. * "There are some fears that CPI data may surprise on the upside," says a dealer. * Bond dealers also jittery about the timing of the possible debt switch, which will lead to the supply of longer tenor paper. * India's planned 500 billion rupee ($8.2 billion) debt switch programme will be done through the bond market and not through the central bank, two officials with direct knowledge of the country's plans said on Monday. * Traders are cautious about adding very large positions ahead of the factory output and CPI inflation data on Thursday, ahead of the central bank's monetary policy on Dec. 18. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday, aided by two sets of Federal Reserve bond purchases, and then conceded most of those gains as traders focused on upcoming supply. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)