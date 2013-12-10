* Indian government bond yields edge up with price action
suggesting a weaker bias, says a dealer.
* The benchmark 10-year bond 1 bp higher at 8.91
percent.
* "There are some fears that CPI data may surprise on the
upside," says a dealer.
* Bond dealers also jittery about the timing of the possible
debt switch, which will lead to the supply of longer tenor
paper.
* India's planned 500 billion rupee ($8.2 billion) debt switch
programme will be done through the bond market and not through
the central bank, two officials with direct knowledge of the
country's plans said on Monday.
* Traders are cautious about adding very large positions ahead
of the factory output and CPI inflation data on Thursday, ahead
of the central bank's monetary policy on Dec. 18.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Monday, aided by two sets of
Federal Reserve bond purchases, and then conceded most of those
gains as traders focused on upcoming supply.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)