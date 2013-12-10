BRIEF-Strides Shasun completes acquisition of Perrigo's USFDA approved API facility in India
* Says completed acquisition of Perrigo's US FDA approved API facility in India Source text: (http://bit.ly/2o4ZQco) Further company coverage:
* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.23 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.25 percent on profit taking after making a record high on Monday. * Recent gainers fall. ICICI Bank Ltd is down 2 percent, Larsen and Toubro Ltd falls 3 percent while Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd plunges 5 percent. * Caution prevails ahead of consumer inflation data due on Thursday and central bank's monetary policy review on Dec 18. * However, foreign funds bought Indian cash shares and derivatives worth $1 billion on Monday when Indian shares rose to a record high after the main opposition party, widely seen by investors as being more business friendly, swept recent state elections (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* Says appointment of A. M. Naik as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from october 1, 2017 for a period of three yrs
Apr 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.68 percent on Friday compared with 6.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.43 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------