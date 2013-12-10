* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.23 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.25 percent on profit taking after making a record high on Monday. * Recent gainers fall. ICICI Bank Ltd is down 2 percent, Larsen and Toubro Ltd falls 3 percent while Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd plunges 5 percent. * Caution prevails ahead of consumer inflation data due on Thursday and central bank's monetary policy review on Dec 18. * However, foreign funds bought Indian cash shares and derivatives worth $1 billion on Monday when Indian shares rose to a record high after the main opposition party, widely seen by investors as being more business friendly, swept recent state elections (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)