* USD/INR trading at 61.23/24 versus its close of 61.13/14 on Monday, tracking losses in the domestic sharemarket and on the back of dollar demand from oil importers. * Domestic shares down 0.2 percent on profit-taking after hitting record highs in the previous session. * Traders expect the pair to remain in a 60.90 to 61.40 range during the session with stocks moves the key to direction as traders will watch the likely direction of foreign fund flows. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger to the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)