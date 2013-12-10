* Indian government bonds recover as traders consider current
levels oversold, says dealers.
* The benchmark 10-year bond down 4 basis points
at 8.86 percent, after yields rose for eight sessions.
* The absence of any bond auction during week also helping
support prices.
* However, concerns remain as bond dealers also jittery about
the timing of the possible debt switch, which will lead to the
supply of longer tenor paper.
* India's planned 500 billion rupee ($8.2 billion) debt switch
programme will be done through the bond market and not through
the central bank, two officials with direct knowledge of the
country's plans said on Monday.
* Traders are cautious about adding very large positions ahead
of the factory output and CPI inflation data on Thursday, ahead
of the central bank's monetary policy on Dec. 18.
