* Indian government bonds recover as traders consider current levels oversold, says dealers. * The benchmark 10-year bond down 4 basis points at 8.86 percent, after yields rose for eight sessions. * The absence of any bond auction during week also helping support prices. * However, concerns remain as bond dealers also jittery about the timing of the possible debt switch, which will lead to the supply of longer tenor paper. * India's planned 500 billion rupee ($8.2 billion) debt switch programme will be done through the bond market and not through the central bank, two officials with direct knowledge of the country's plans said on Monday. * Traders are cautious about adding very large positions ahead of the factory output and CPI inflation data on Thursday, ahead of the central bank's monetary policy on Dec. 18. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)