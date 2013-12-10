* Shares of Indian electric utilities drop after the power regulator tightened certain rules for tariffs and operations for the sector in its draft 2014-19 guidelines. * The guidelines were posted on the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC) website late on Monday. * NTPC Ltd slumps 11 percent, Power Grid Corp of India Ltd falls 3.4 percent, while Tata Power Co Ltd declines 1.5 percent. * Analysts say the guidelines tightened some operational parameters, reducing the use of financial incentives for achieving transmission and generation targets. * The guidelines also propose that some of the savings from fuel costs be partially passed on to consumers. * Analysts warn the proposals could hit returns for the companies. The rules need to be finalised by March. (prashant.mehra@thomsonreuters.com/prashant.mehra.thomsonreuter s.com@reuters.net)