BRIEF-Larsen & Toubro appoints A. M. Naik as non-executive chairman
* Says appointment of A. M. Naik as the non-executive chairman of the company with effect from october 1, 2017 for a period of three yrs
BANGALORE (Reuters) Dec 10 - The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms. PRODUCT CURRENT PREVIOUS SMALL 30 2864/3022 2864/3022 MEDIUM 30 3006/3222 3006/3232
Apr 7 (Reuters) -The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai Inter-bank Forward Offered rate for six months based on the implied yield using dollar-rupee premium is 6.68 percent on Friday compared with 6.55 percent the previous day. The FIMMDA-Thomson Reuters Mumbai rupee overnight offered rate(MITOR) based on the cash-spot dollar rupee premium was 6.43 percent on Friday. One-month, two-month, three-month, six-month and one-year swaps and benchmark rates are given in the table below. ------
* Pact Industries Ltd says approved increase in authorized share capital to 150 million rupees