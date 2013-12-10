BRIEF-Northstar Realty Europe Corp announces appointment of new CFO
* Northstar Realty Europe Corp announces appointment of new chief financial officer
Dec 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower McDonald's Corporation
Issue Amount 350 million euro
Maturity Date December 17, 2025
Coupon 2.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.251
Reoffer yield 2.95 pct
Spread 65 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 112.4bp
over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR
Payment Date December 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Bank of America, Citi, JPMorgan & RBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law New York
ISIN XS1004551294
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Shares 0.38 pct lower at 15.62 euros at 1114 GMT (Adds background on Deutsche Bank strategy)
CERNOBBIO, Italy, April 7 Italian lender Banca IFIS is studying 10 possible transactions involving the purchase of bad loans as it gears up to buy up to 15 billion euros ($16 billion) in soured debt by 2019, CEO Giovanni Bossi said on Friday.