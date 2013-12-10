Dec 10 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date December 16, 2020

Reoffer price 99.33

Reoffer yield 2.355 pct

Spread 78 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date December 16, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Bank of America, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs & SMBC

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

ISIN XS1004873813

Data supplied by International Insider.