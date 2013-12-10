Dec 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date March 17, 2015

Coupon 3-month Libor + 4bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date December 17, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 200-1

Notes Launched under Issuer's DIP programme

144A ISIN US63983TAM71

Reg S ISIN XS1005238925

