BRIEF-Shanghai Material Trading returns to net profit in 2016
* Says it returns to net profit of 14.7 million yuan ($2.13 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 1.6 billion yuan year ago
Dec 10(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank (NWB)
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date March 17, 2015
Coupon 3-month Libor + 4bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date December 17, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & Deutsche Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 200-1
Notes Launched under Issuer's DIP programme
144A ISIN US63983TAM71
Reg S ISIN XS1005238925
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Says it returns to net profit of 14.7 million yuan ($2.13 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 1.6 billion yuan year ago
* NEPTUNE PROPERTIES AS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH VEIDEKKE ENTREPRENØR AS TO BUILD ENSJØHØYDEN RESIDENTIAL PROJECT
* Board minutes show "end-Q1" pledge prevented earlier FX cap exit