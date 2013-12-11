* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.45 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.33 percent. * Asian share markets were idling through another indecisive session on Wednesday as investors booked profits on a range of once-crowded positions, sending the dollar and Wall Street lower, while lifting the euro, bonds and gold. * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 3.96 billion rupees ($64.82 million) on Tuesday, exchange data shows while domestic institutions sold shares worth 6.28 billion rupees. * Dealers say Indian shares would continue to consolidate or see profit-taking for the second day, after hitting a record high on Monday. * Caution also seen ahead of the industrial output and consumer inflation data due on Thursday, which will help set expectations ahead of the central bank's policy review on Dec. 18. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)