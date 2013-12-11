* USD/INR seen opening below 61 on global dollar weakness, with
a breach of 60.84 to push the pair to a new four-month low. The
pair ended at 61.04/05 on Tuesday.
* Singapore Nifty trading down 0.45 percent.
* Foreign funds bought Indian cash shares of $64.82 million on
Tuesday.
* The dollar wobbled near a six-week low against a basket of
currencies on Wednesday, hampered by a growing view that the
Federal Reserve needs more positive economic data before it
decides to start reducing its monetary stimulus.
* Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the
dollar. See for a snapshot.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)