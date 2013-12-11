* USD/INR seen opening below 61 on global dollar weakness, with a breach of 60.84 to push the pair to a new four-month low. The pair ended at 61.04/05 on Tuesday. * Singapore Nifty trading down 0.45 percent. * Foreign funds bought Indian cash shares of $64.82 million on Tuesday. * The dollar wobbled near a six-week low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, hampered by a growing view that the Federal Reserve needs more positive economic data before it decides to start reducing its monetary stimulus. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)