* Indian government bonds may add to Tuesday's gains, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasuries prices, likely positive INR open. * The benchmark 10-year bond closed 6 basis points lower at 8.84 percent. * Traders are cautious about adding very large positions ahead of the factory output and CPI inflation data on Thursday, and the central bank's monetary policy on Dec. 18. * The absence of auction supply in the week also helping bonds. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as traders covered short positions and portfolio managers, tempted by yields near the high end of the range, extended duration going into year-end. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)