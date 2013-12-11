* Foreign institutional investors sold index options worth 14.6 billion rupees ($238.97 million) on Tuesday, while their outstanding open positions reduced by 42,820 contracts, exchange and regulatory data show. * FIIs also sold stock futures worth 6.91 billion rupees on Tuesday. * Derivative dealers point towards profit-taking and unwinding of hedged positions after record high on Monday as the reason for the selling. * Index options data in India is dominated by call and put contracts on NSE index and NSE bank index * However, on a more positive note foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 3.96 billion rupees ($64.82 million) on Tuesday, exchange data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)