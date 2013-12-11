* USD/INR rises as dealers find recent losses overdone, while NDF related buying also helps. The pair at 61.30/31 versus 61.04/05 on Tuesday. * "The recent INR upmove appears to be overdone. Let us come back to basics and fundamentals," the chief of dealing at a private bank said. * Foreign funds bought Indian cash shares of $64.82 million on Tuesday. * The dollar wobbled near a six-week low against a basket of currencies on Wednesday, hampered by a growing view that the Federal Reserve needs more positive economic data before it decides to start reducing its monetary stimulus. * Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)