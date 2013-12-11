* USD/INR rises as dealers find recent losses overdone, while
NDF related buying also helps. The pair at 61.30/31 versus
61.04/05 on Tuesday.
* "The recent INR upmove appears to be overdone. Let us come
back to basics and fundamentals," the chief of dealing at a
private bank said.
* Foreign funds bought Indian cash shares of $64.82 million on
Tuesday.
* The dollar wobbled near a six-week low against a basket of
currencies on Wednesday, hampered by a growing view that the
Federal Reserve needs more positive economic data before it
decides to start reducing its monetary stimulus.
* Almost all Asian currencies trading stronger compared with the
dollar. See for a snapshot.
