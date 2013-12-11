* Indian government bonds add to Tuesday's gains, tracking a
rise in U.S. Treasuries prices.
* The benchmark 10-year bond down 1 basis point
at 8.83 percent.
* Traders are cautious about adding very large positions ahead
of the factory output and CPI inflation data on Thursday, and
the central bank's monetary policy on Dec. 18.
* The absence of auction supply in the week is also helping the
bonds.
* U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as traders covered
short positions and portfolio managers, tempted by yields near
the high end of the range, extended duration going into
year-end.
* Finance Minister Chidambaram, RBI chief Rajan at an economics
event.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/;
subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)