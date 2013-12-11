* Indian government bonds add to Tuesday's gains, tracking a rise in U.S. Treasuries prices. * The benchmark 10-year bond down 1 basis point at 8.83 percent. * Traders are cautious about adding very large positions ahead of the factory output and CPI inflation data on Thursday, and the central bank's monetary policy on Dec. 18. * The absence of auction supply in the week is also helping the bonds. * U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Tuesday as traders covered short positions and portfolio managers, tempted by yields near the high end of the range, extended duration going into year-end. * Finance Minister Chidambaram, RBI chief Rajan at an economics event. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)