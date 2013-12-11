* India's benchmark BSE index falls 0.57 percent, while the broader NSE index is down 0.62 percent as profit-taking continues for a second day after record highs hit on Monday. * Recent gainers continue to fall. Larsen and Toubro Ltd is down 1.8 percent, while Axis Bank Ltd falls 1.5 percent. * State-run Coal India falls 2 percent after India's competition regulator imposed a fine of 17.7 billion rupees ($290 million) on the miner. * Also, foreign institutional investors sold index options worth 14.6 billion rupees ($238.97 million) and stock futures worth 6.91 billion rupees on Tuesday. * Caution also prevails ahead of consumer inflation data due on Thursday and central bank's monetary policy review on Dec 18. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)