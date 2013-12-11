* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury
bills at 8.785 percent, higher than its cut-off of 8.6456
percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of
a Reuters poll of eight banks and primary dealers.
* For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 8.85 percent,
while the lowest was 8.68 percent.
* The central bank is expected to sell the 364-day t-bills at
8.845 percent, lower than the 8.9332 percent cut-off at the
auction two weeks earlier.
* The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 8.9 percent,
while the lowest was 8.72 percent.
* The RBI will auction 60 billion rupees each of 91-day bills
and 364-day bills later on Wednesday.
(subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreu
ters.com)