* The Reserve Bank of India is expected to sell 91-day treasury bills at 8.785 percent, higher than its cut-off of 8.6456 percent at last week's sale, according to the median estimate of a Reuters poll of eight banks and primary dealers. * For the 91-day t-bills, the highest forecast was 8.85 percent, while the lowest was 8.68 percent. * The central bank is expected to sell the 364-day t-bills at 8.845 percent, lower than the 8.9332 percent cut-off at the auction two weeks earlier. * The highest forecast for the 182-day t-bills was 8.9 percent, while the lowest was 8.72 percent. * The RBI will auction 60 billion rupees each of 91-day bills and 364-day bills later on Wednesday. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreu ters.com)