* USD/INR keeping gains as local stocks negative, oil-related dollar demand seen from state-run banks. * Pair at 61.27/28 versus Tuesday close of 61.04/05. * Trade deficit narrows in November, but growth in exports month-on-month falls. * "A large state-run bank has been buying from 60.85 levels. Possibly it may be oil buying as RBI has asked refiners to buy more when they anticipate future needs," says a forex broker. * Local stocks down 0.5 pct.