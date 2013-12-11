* The new benchmark 10-year bond is unchanged on the day at 8.84 percent on caution ahead of retail inflation data on Thursday, especially after RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan reiterated on Wednesday the central bank's focus remains on controlling inflation. * However, the Rajan's inflation warning was offset by his comments that the central bank would take more steps to improve liquidity in bonds markets, traders say. * Consumer prices were forecast to have risen an annualised 10 percent annually last month, barely changed from the 10.09 percent clocked in October. * CPI data will be followed by wholesale price inflation on Monday and the RBI's policy review on Dec. 18. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)