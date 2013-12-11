* The new benchmark 10-year bond is unchanged on
the day at 8.84 percent on caution ahead of retail inflation
data on Thursday, especially after RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan
reiterated on Wednesday the central bank's focus remains on
controlling inflation.
* However, the Rajan's inflation warning was offset by his
comments that the central bank would take more steps to improve
liquidity in bonds markets, traders say.
* Consumer prices were forecast to have risen an
annualised 10 percent annually last month, barely changed from
the 10.09 percent clocked in October.
* CPI data will be followed by wholesale price inflation on
Monday and the RBI's policy review on Dec. 18.
(neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/;
neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)