* Shares in India's NTPC Ltd gain 3 percent after slumping 11.4 percent on Tuesday on value buying and as management assuaged investors' concerns in a conference call on Tuesday, dealers say. * Religare Institutional Equities said in a report that as per NTPC management, there is scope of consultation with the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission, and historically draft recommendations have been modified to address genuine concerns of stakeholders. * The company's shares tumbled on Tuesday after the power regulator tightened certain rules for tariffs and operations for the sector in its draft 2014-19 guidelines. * The brokerage adds management expects guidelines to be less stringent on performance-based incentives and taxation compared to the draft rules.