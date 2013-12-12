* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange are 0.55 percent lower, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific excluding Japan index is down 0.76 percent. * Asian shares slipped to a four-week low on Thursday on heightened expectations the Federal Reserve may act sooner than later to unwind its stimulus after a provisional budget deal in Washington eased some of the fiscal drag on the U.S. economy. * Foreign institutional investors bought Indian shares worth 9.62 billion rupees ($156.98 million) on Wednesday, exchange data shows but they remain sellers of Index options and stock futures for a second consecutive day. * On watch, consumer inflation data for November and industrial output data for October to be released later in the day, followed by wholesale inflation on Monday, to set the undertone for central bank's policy review on Dec 18. * Consumer prices were forecast to have risen an annualised 10 percent annually last month, a Reuters poll showed, barely changed from the 10.09 percent clocked in October. * Tackling inflation will be a key priority, RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan said on Wednesday, raising expectations that the central bank could raise interest rates for a third time in four months if prices remained high. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)